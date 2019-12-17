What does the next decade hold for EV charging?

Charging infrastructure is pivotal to the success of electric vehicles (EVs), and that includes charging at home, within cities and on the highway. Joint venture Ionity is tackling the long-distance part of the equation by rolling out a network of chargers across Europe’s motorways. The aim is to set up 400 stations, located roughly 120km (75 miles) apart, across 24 European countries by the end of 2020. When completed, it will mark the first pan-European, non-proprietary high-power charging network….