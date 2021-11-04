What does it take to become a mobility leader in 2021?

To say automotive has faced ‘unprecedented disruption’ is something of a cliché. But it’s undeniably true that the first two decades of the 21st century have seen the industry undergo an astonishing degree of turbulence. The decline of traditional manufacturing centres in many markets has been met with the rapid rise of software and technology. Supply chains have become ever more complex and interconnected, opening up automakers to serious vulnerability from parts shortages, geopolitical issues, and even a global pandemic. Meanwhile, the climate crisis remains an existential challenge for an industry still struggling to move away from a high-pollution business model.