The global rise of the gigafactory is an important phase in the electrification of the automotive industry. Building electric vehicle (EV) battery capacity is proving to be a costly and difficult process in some territories, but automakers are pushing ahead with plans to realise a full transition away from internal combustion engines. For example, in May 2023, Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Kallenius told Reuters that his company would need at least 200 GWh of capacity (roughly eight gigafactories worldwide) to do so.

However, as the industry works resolve one issue, another presents itself. Michigan-based industrial air filtration company RoboVent highlights that the release of nano-scale particulates during lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery production pose a significant health risk to factory workers. These materials include carbon nanotubes, lithium salts, and polymers.