West’s withdrawal from Russia opens opportunity for China

Asian brands could take advantage of the market vacuum as major global players depart. By Megan Lampinen

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has dramatically impacted the former’s automotive industry. At that time, Russia boasted 34 automotive production plants, turning out cars, trucks, vans, buses and engines. Most of those have since been forced to suspend or scale back output in the wake of supply shortages and sanctions. Many Western and Japanese brands—including Volkswagen Group, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and Volvo—have halted their vehicle exports to Russia. But another group of players may find themselves with a new opportunity.

“Leading Western and Japanese automotive brands have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market, but Korean and Chinese brands have elected to remain,” observes Stephen Dyer, Managing Director, Co-Leader, Greater China for AlixPartners. Their governments have made any moves to cut off business following Vladimir Putin’s action. Due to existing inventory already at local dealerships, sales of Western and Japanese vehicles have not stopped entirely but they have slowed to a trickle compared with the same period last year.

This could represent an opportunity for Chinese brands to step in and fill the gap.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here