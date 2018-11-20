VW dabbles in New Mobility

It created striking headlines when it was announced, but VW’s involvement in an AV/EV car-sharing programme for Israel is cautious and shrewd. By Martin Kahl

   November 20, 2018

Much has been said and written about the future of electric cars, autonomous cars and Mobility as a Service (MaaS). While automakers and tech companies frantically assess the next lucrative new opportunity in each area, the ultimate goal is to combine all three….

