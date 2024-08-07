VW: 2024 proving as tough as it feared

VW Group began the year by forecasting tougher conditions and in July it trimmed its full-year margin forecast. So there was no great surprise in the Q2 drop in operating profit but the company said it would need to make significant cost-cutting efforts in H2 in order to meet its lowered target.
