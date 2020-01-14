Voice control alone unlikely to solve the driver distraction problem

In-vehicle voice control is on the rise, but to deliver real safety and convenience benefits, automakers might be wise to use it in tandem with innovative solutions. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 14, 2020

Advanced voice recognition technology, developed by the likes of Amazon and Google, is increasingly finding its way into the vehicle. Among other things, it is hoped that the ability to control the increasingly diverse set of features found in the modern car through voice could help lower rates of distracted driving, and in turn the injuries and fatalities that result from such dangerous behaviour….

Close
Close