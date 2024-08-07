VDA lobbies for changes to the EU Batteries Regulation

The German automotive industry is pushing back on a provision contained in the EU Batteries Regulation. The rule in question outlines changes to how CO2 emissions from electric vehicle (EV) batteries are calculated. Instead of relying solely on the amount of electricity used, it stipulates that a country’s energy mix should also be factored in. Unlike the majority of provisions contained in the regulation that took effect between August 2023 and February 2024, the rule regarding energy mix will not be enforced until 2027—concurrent with the introduction of battery passports.