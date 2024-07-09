US market conditions require new OEM-supplier business model

Automakers in the US must consider the wider implications of electrification on their increasingly strained supplier networks. By Will Girling

The relationships between various stakeholders across US automotive have been destabilised by recent events, most notably the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and strike action. Increasingly, suppliers in particular are feeling the strain: on 16 May 2024, Reuters reported a memo from Ford to its EV suppliers stating “everything was on the table” in its pursuit to cut costs. The automaker’s own EBIT reports indicate US$4.7bn in losses for its Model e division in 2023 alone—around US$40,500 per EV sold.

Four days after the Reuters article, management consultancy Plante Moran released its 24th annual North American Automotive OEM-supplier Working Relations Index (WRI). The WRI measures and scores individual US automakers’ capacity and capability to handle supply chain disruptions and risk. These include attributes such as managing unanticipated cost inflation and sunk costs created by product plan changes and market volatility.

“Higher and increasing WRI results indicate a better ability to work fairly and equitably with suppliers to share the costs and risks created by a more volatile business environment,” Dave Andrea, Principal at Plante Moran, tells Automotive World. So, what do the results indicate about OEMs’ respective electrification strategies and their impact on supplier relations?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here