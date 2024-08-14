UAW alleges Trump and Musk intimidate auto workers

The UAW has brought federal charges against Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk following comments made during a one-on-one X interview. By Will Girling

On 13 August 2024, the United Auto Workers (UAW) labour union announced it was filing federal charges against Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. The organisation alleges that during a 12 August interview on X, the two men spoke of threatening and intimidating workers who intend to strike. According to Section 7 of the US National Labor Relations Act, such actions are illegal.

