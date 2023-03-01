Tyre analytics improve the EV ownership experience

The shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) means that tyre manufacturers must subsequently re-examine their R&D focus points. While an electric motor can circumvent the torque curve of an engine and deliver instant power to the wheels, this can lead to significantly faster tyre deterioration—something new EV adopters might not consider or be aware of until the vehicle is already unsafe to drive.

As such, tyre manufacturing multinational Bridgestone has been exploring how best to help customers navigate the transition. Having acquired Webfleet (previously known as TomTom Telematics) in 2019 to further its tyre management platform for commercial vehicle fleets, the company is now convinced that the transition to EVs will require more than just new tyre formulations. In fact, recent innovations suggest that a greater emphasis on analytics will underpin the future of tyre R&D, manufacturing, and use.