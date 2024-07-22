Trump signals he is “open” to Chinese EV production in US

Despite being responsible for instigating the US-China trade war, Trump could allow Chinese EV brands an inroad to the US market. By Stewart Burnett

In an apparent reversal of his former administration’s protectionist trade policies, Donald Trump has signalled an openness for Chinese automakers to build cars in the US. “Right now as we speak, large factories are being built across the border in Mexico,” stated the former president during his 19 July 2024 address at the Republican National Convention. “Those plants are [instead] going to be built in the US, and our people are going to man those plants.”

