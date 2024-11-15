Trump may remove IRA EV tax credits with Tesla’s support

The implications of a second Trump administration on US electrification are becoming increasingly apparent. Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on 14 November 2024 that the president-elect’s transition team is planning to end the US$7,500 consumer tax credit for new electric vehicle (EV) purchases as part of its broader tax reform agenda.
