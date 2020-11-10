Truckmakers prepare for a decade of rapid fuel cell development

Hydrogen fuel cell trucks could be in fleets as soon as 2022, as the world’s leading truckmakers detail their roadmaps. By Jack Hunsley

   November 10, 2020

Nikola could be credited for putting heavy-duty fuel cell trucks back on the map, but the traditional truckmakers have made crystal clear their hydrogen ambitions in 2020. Despite the economic and practical limitations of the pandemic, the sheer number of announcements reflects a newfound enthusiasm that this decade could finally mark the beginning of the fuel cell era….

