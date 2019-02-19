Truck industry profits will continue to grow – but only if manufacturers adapt fast

McKinsey’s Route 2030 report predicts future growth for the trucking industry, but manufacturers will need to carefully manage their new technology strategies to reap the rewards. By Betti Hunter.

   February 19, 2019

In a rapidly changing industry, commercial vehicle manufacturers need to take strategic action in order to thrive. Increased online shopping is boosting demand for trucks, and technological trends with the potential to maximise efficiency and revenue are beginning to effect long-term change. Alternative powertrain developments, automation and connectivity have all been on the cards for some time, but only recently has their impact been keenly felt by automakers who are now rushing to invest and produce appropriate offerings….

