TomTom: EVs and SDVs will power long-term growth

Location data is at the heart of the move to electric and software-defined mobility. Today’s location services can navigate drivers to charging stations along their route based on a range of personal preferences and predicted availability. They can also draw on traffic, driving speed, road type and elevation data to predict accurately when charging will be required and calculate reliable ETAs.

The shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has propelled the automotive industry into the era of software-defined experiences that extend far beyond charging and range. Safety and infotainment features can draw on data from an array of cameras, radars, and LiDAR. Automated driving functions rely on high-definition maps to understand current speed limits and where the vehicle is on the roadway. For a digital navigation specialist like TomTom, these convergent trends represent a huge opportunity.