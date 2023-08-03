Time is running out to establish supply chain traceability

The shift to e-mobility is placing a greater emphasis on traceability as a means to enable sustainable sourcing for key components like batteries. This forms part of a wider mission within the automotive industry to fully connect complex global supply chains, from raw materials to final products and second-life applications.

Achieving this result has been difficult at a time when data often has no unified standard of exchange. Mesbah Sabur, Founder of blockchain and data exchange platform Circularise, recognised both the challenge and opportunity of establishing such a network as early as 2015. “It’s not a problem of data generation—all the data exists out there somewhere, but no one is sharing it,” he tells Automotive World.