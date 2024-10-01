The workerless, automated factory: finally here?

Denso plans to implement a new “ultra-digitalised” manufacturing concept for workerless factories. By Ian Henry

For many years architects of manufacturing systems have promoted the idea of fully automated factories, without workers. In reality, this has proved rather more difficult to put into practice than to outline in theory. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) which deliver components to the correct place on the assembly are commonplace, as are automated robots for welding bodyshells. Other areas with high levels of automation include press shops with handling systems moving stamped parts progressively from press to press, and the paint shop. However, all of these areas also require workers to manage the control panels and troubleshoot when required. Things go wrong from time to time, machines go out of alignment, paint nozzles get clogged up or welding guns can suffer similar fates. Rectifying these problems invariably requires human intervention.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here