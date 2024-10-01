The workerless, automated factory: finally here?

For many years architects of manufacturing systems have promoted the idea of fully automated factories, without workers. In reality, this has proved rather more difficult to put into practice than to outline in theory. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) which deliver components to the correct place on the assembly are commonplace, as are automated robots for welding bodyshells. Other areas with high levels of automation include press shops with handling systems moving stamped parts progressively from press to press, and the paint shop. However, all of these areas also require workers to manage the control panels and troubleshoot when required. Things go wrong from time to time, machines go out of alignment, paint nozzles get clogged up or welding guns can suffer similar fates. Rectifying these problems invariably requires human intervention.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes