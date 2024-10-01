The workerless, automated factory: finally here?

For many years architects of manufacturing systems have promoted the idea of fully automated factories, without workers. In reality, this has proved rather more difficult to put into practice than to outline in theory. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) which deliver components to the correct place on the assembly are commonplace, as are automated robots for welding bodyshells. Other areas with high levels of automation include press shops with handling systems moving stamped parts progressively from press to press, and the paint shop. However, all of these areas also require workers to manage the control panels and troubleshoot when required. Things go wrong from time to time, machines go out of alignment, paint nozzles get clogged up or welding guns can suffer similar fates. Rectifying these problems invariably requires human intervention.