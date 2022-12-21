The US must challenge China’s graphite supply dominance

If electrification is meant to reduce the automotive industry’s carbon footprint, contemporary electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing challenges this goal. Research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that producing one 80kWh lithium-ion battery (LiB) can emit 2.5 to 16 metric tons of CO2. According to non-profit online fact checker Politifact, the emissions from LiB production can be equivalent to driving a gasoline-powered car for up to two years.