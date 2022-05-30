The software-defined car resets functional safety bar

Panasonic Automotive Systems America’s CTO offers a deep dive into its pioneering safety certification approach. By Megan Lampinen

As vehicles add more electrical content and systems grow increasingly complex, new safety challenges are emerging. Many vehicle systems previously separate from safety are now starting to incorporate new functionality in this area. For example, most consumers would not associate audio as a matter of functional safety, but something like the seat belt chime or the door chime helps keep drivers and occupants safe, in many cases alerting them to a potential failure. Further complicating the situation is the move to centralised electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and mixed criticality.

For automotive suppliers, it may be time for a new approach to functional safety certification. “We need to consider that every product we’re building may have a functional safety element to it,” says Andrew Poliak, Chief Technology Officer at Panasonic Automotive Systems America. The supplier, which specialises in infotainment and connectivity solutions, is one of the industry pioneers when it comes to addressing functional safety design challenges in the vehicle cockpit.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here