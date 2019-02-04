The road to automation is long – can AI help shorten the journey?

AV developers will be putting on the brakes and taking a hard look at their software, as the future of self-driving seems further away than first thought. By Betti Hunter

   February 4, 2019

CES positioned autonomous vehicles (AVs) centre stage in 2019. Manufacturers have been predicting for years that a self-driving revolution is around the corner, partnering with Silicon Valley tech wizards to gain ground in the race towards a future with AVs at its heart….

Close
Close