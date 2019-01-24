The Lion City’s vision of the future is more AV than EV

Different industry megatrends are pushing governments to make changes. Singapore’s plan for AVs could make it a global benchmark. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 24, 2019

Singapore’s history of innovation in the transport and mobility sectors has been driven in part by a pro-active government. It is estimated that the city-state has the third highest population density in the world, and driving down congestion has long been a priority. Autonomous driving could prove the latest tool in the Ministry of Transport’s efforts to make Singapore ‘car-light’, given the technology’s potential to drive down single-occupancy journeys through autonomous ride-sharing….

