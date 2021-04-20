The future of retail, Alfa Romeo style

Larry Dominique, former CEO of Peugeot North America and recently appointed head of Alfa Romeo North America, shares his view on what’s needed to navigate retail in the world of new mobility. By Megan Lampinen

   April 20, 2021

The digital revolution has slowly been reshaping automotive retail for years. COVID-19 accelerated that trend: with lockdown restrictions forcing many dealerships to close their doors, a digital presence rapidly shifted from a ‘nice to have’ to a necessity. But it’s not as simple as replacing a brick-and-mortar location with a bolt-on purchase option and an online vehicle inventory. Navigating successfully to the retail of the future will prove a delicate balancing act, cautions Larry Dominque….

Close
Close