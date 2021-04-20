The future of retail, Alfa Romeo style

The digital revolution has slowly been reshaping automotive retail for years. COVID-19 accelerated that trend: with lockdown restrictions forcing many dealerships to close their doors, a digital presence rapidly shifted from a ‘nice to have’ to a necessity. But it’s not as simple as replacing a brick-and-mortar location with a bolt-on purchase option and an online vehicle inventory. Navigating successfully to the retail of the future will prove a delicate balancing act, cautions Larry Dominque….