The future of driverless trucks may not be driverless at all

At Starsky Robotics, there is a stern belief that the future of autonomous trucking will require a human safety net. By Jack Hunsley

   July 11, 2019

Automating logistics could reap huge rewards. In an industry highly dependent on efficiency, the clockwork nature of automation could reap both time and cost savings. However, as with many facets of the future of mobility, this is easier said than done.

