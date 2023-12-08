The digital age offers boundless possibilities for mobility

Pratyush Singh offers suggestions for harnessing the power of digital transformation in automotive value chains

In a world where the very essence of industry is evolving, the automotive sector stands at the crossroads of a profound transformation. Gone are the days when automotive value chains were synonymous with assembly lines and supply networks. The landscape is shifting. This change is not just about automating production processes; it’s about reimagining an entire ecosystem.

Digital transformation, a term often discussed in boardrooms and tech conferences, can reinvent the automotive industry, not just by introducing technological novelties but by reshaping the definition of mobility. Leaders and experts in digital transformation and tech strategy are at the helm of an unprecedented revolution.

The automotive industry is no longer about building and selling vehicles. Instead, it is crafting experiences, ensuring sustainability, and forming ecosystems. Adopting the latest tech trends is not enough. Today, the emphasis is on redefining business models, forging customer relationships, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible—all with a solid technological foundation.

Redefining value chains: beyond the assembly line

Traditionally, the automotive industry’s value chain was linear, where raw materials were transformed into vehicles through assembly line operations. Digital transformation has ignited a paradigm shift in which the value chain is reimagined as a dynamic, interconnected ecosystem where innovation thrives and efficiency reigns. Recent advancements include the autonomous factory. Imagine a factory devoid of human workers, where a symphony of robots operates in perfect harmony, orchestrated by the invisible hand of artificial intelligence (AI). These autonomous factories not only assemble vehicles but optimise production in real time and adapt to market demand, material availability, and even environmental conditions.

Then there are supply chain decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs). Blockchain technology forms the backbone of these self-governing entities, which make critical supply chain decisions independently. Supply chain DAOs handle everything from sourcing raw materials to managing logistics and negotiating contracts. The result is a transparent, highly efficient supply chain.

Forging customer relationships in the digital age

Customer-centricity is no longer a buzzword; it’s a non-negotiable reality. The automotive industry, once characterised by a one-size-fits-all approach, is redefining itself to meet the diverse needs and preferences of individual consumers. The key is embracing digital transformation to create tailored and immersive experiences.

One example is connected vehicles. Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technology have catalysed the era of connected vehicles, where cars are equipped with many sensors and communication systems. These vehicles collect real-time data on their performance and interact with other vehicles, infrastructure, and city services. For drivers, this translates into enhanced safety and convenience.

Predictive maintenance is another key area. With the advent of AI and predictive analytics, automotive companies are shifting from fixing issues after they occur to preventing them in the first place. Vehicles are furnished with sensors and diagnostic tools that continuously monitor condition and performance. This data is analysed instantly to predict when components will likely fail, allowing for proactive maintenance and repairs.

Augmented reality (AR) in showrooms is transforming the vehicle-buying process, allowing customers to explore and customise vehicles in new ways. Customers can visualise a vehicle’s exterior and interior in a virtual showroom by simply donning AR glasses or using a smartphone app. They can change paint colours, experiment with various trim options, and even take virtual test drives.

The ecosystem play: collaboration and innovation

In the age of digital transformation, the automotive industry has realised that no company is an island. Success is not solely defined by what one automaker can achieve within its walls but by the ecosystems it can create and the partnerships it can forge. This spirit of collaboration and innovation is redefining the industry’s very nature.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is a shining example of how the automotive industry embraces an ecosystem approach. MaaS platforms enable users to plan, book, and pay for their journeys seamlessly. By making transportation more flexible and interconnected, MaaS is redefining mobility and changing how the industry and its customers think about car ownership.

At the same time, automotive giants are increasingly turning to start-ups for innovation and agility. The traditional approach of large corporations dominating the entire automotive value chain is yielding to a more flexible and cooperative model. Start-ups bring fresh ideas and speed to an industry that often grapples with the burden of legacy systems.

We also see collaboration stemming from data monetization. The automotive industry recognises the untapped value in vehicle-generated data. Automotive companies are exploring the creation of data marketplaces where they can securely share and monetise the data generated by their vehicles.

Beyond electric vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) have dominated discussions about the future of the automotive industry, but digital transformation’s influence extends far beyond just the power source of vehicles. There are less-ventured paths that promise to redefine the industry in unconventional ways.

Autonomous driving is one. AI and machine learning, bolstered by mountains of data generated by connected vehicles, are propelling self-driving technology closer to reality. The future will see cars that can drive themselves and entire transportation networks orchestrated by AI.

It is in the realm of the unknown that the automotive industry’s greatest innovations and achievements await

Advanced materials is another. Digital transformation enables the discovery and development of advanced materials that promise to revolutionise vehicle construction. These materials are stronger and lighter and possess remarkable self-repairing capabilities at the molecular level.

Personalised manufacturing is also one to watch, and mass production may become a thing of the past. Digital transformation is paving the way for personalised manufacturing at scale. Advanced manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing and robotics, can redefine the assembly line.

Innovating at the intersection: thinking beyond the usual

The digital transformation journey in the automotive industry should not be bound by traditional lines. It’s a journey where innovation thrives at the intersection of technology and imagination. There are a number of out-of-the-box ways digital transformation will shape the future of mobility, including AI-powered emotion detection. Imagine vehicles equipped with AI systems capable of understanding and responding to the emotions of their occupants. These empathetic cars could offer comfort when drivers are stressed or play their favourite music when they’re happy.

The automotive industry could also embrace cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to buy, sell, or trade vehicles and services using digital currencies. This could extend to unique digital assets representing vehicle ownership, turning cars into tradable commodities in a blockchain-based marketplace. Another hot topic is biometric vehicle access. Digital transformation could allow vehicles to recognize their owners not through keys or key fobs but through biometrics. Facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and even heart rate monitoring could grant access and personalise the driving experience.

Digital transformation could usher in the era of urban mobility pods, compact and efficient vehicles designed for solo or shared journeys within smart cities. These pods could navigate autonomously, offering on-demand transportation and shared economy benefits while reducing urban congestion and pollution.

Beyond vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, the future might see vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity. Imagine cars communicating with smart traffic lights, pedestrian wearables, and nearby businesses.

Welcome to a new automotive landscape

The automotive landscape is no longer confined to the mere production and sale of vehicles. It has evolved into an intricate symphony of technology, experiences, and pioneering innovations, all meticulously configured to the ever-evolving needs and desires of modern consumers. Thought leaders and experts in the field have the opportunity to guide this transformation and be the architects of the future, not bound by the limitations of the past but driven by the boundless possibilities of the digital age. The journey ahead is uncharted, and it is in the realm of the unknown that the automotive industry’s greatest innovations and achievements await.

About the Author: Pratyush Kumar Singh is a management consultant who advises C-suite executives