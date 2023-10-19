The American dream: Cupra targets US in global push

North America is pivotal to Cupra’s vision of becoming a global brand. Megan Lampinen hears more

Cupra has come an incredibly long way over the years, but the journey is far from over. What started as a sub-brand for SEAT performance models was spun off as a standalone unit in 2018. Since then, it has been steadily carving out a niche for itself across Europe and more recently in Australia. In 2022, it brought in sales of 153,000 units and is gunning for a further 50% increase this year. Buoyed by such success, it now has its sights set on North America.

Chief Executive Wayne Griffiths has been talking about a potential North American launch for months, but an entry strategy is now starting to take shape, and Cupra has been “testing the brand” with potential customers in certain states, including California. The results, Griffiths told media at the IAA in September, are encouraging. “If we want to be considered as a truly global brand, we have to think big,” he emphasised.

