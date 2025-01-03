Tesla’s annual sales decline for first time in 13 years 

After more than a decade of consistent sales growth, Tesla’s fortunes experienced a slight reversal in 2024. The pure electric vehicle (EV) brand delivered almost 1.79 million units last year, falling 1% short of 2023’s 1.81 million. Almost all deliveries for the fourth quarter were attributed to the brand’s smaller and more affordable models, namely the Model 3 and Model Y, which sold a combined total of 471,930 units. All other sales—including those for the Model X, Model S, and the controversial Cybertruck—totalled 23,640.
