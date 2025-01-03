Tesla’s annual sales decline for first time in 13 years 

With competition growing and no product updates on the horizon, uncertainty clouds Tesla’s 2025 prospects. By Stewart Burnett 

After more than a decade of consistent sales growth, Tesla’s fortunes experienced a slight reversal in 2024. The pure electric vehicle (EV) brand delivered almost 1.79 million units last year, falling 1% short of 2023’s 1.81 million. Almost all deliveries for the fourth quarter were attributed to the brand’s smaller and more affordable models, namely the Model 3 and Model Y, which sold a combined total of 471,930 units. All other sales—including those for the Model X, Model S, and the controversial Cybertruck—totalled 23,640. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here