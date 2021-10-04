Talent call: software-driven vehicles will spur hiring spree

As CASE mobility projects snowball, more software experts are needed. Suppliers are ramping up recruitment efforts, writes Freddie Holmes

Modern vehicles now rely on software more than ever before. It underpins virtually every function in the vehicle today, not just in autonomous and electrified systems, but even critical vehicle controls such as steering, braking and acceleration.

The growth in software has naturally raised the issue of a potential talent shortage. Traditional automotive companies no longer simply manufacture physical parts, but also package code. Existing engineering teams may already have experience in software development, but the next generation of vehicles will require a new recruitment drive. As a result, the value of the software engineer is surging.

maymobility
Suppliers are bringing software engineers on board to help shape the next generation of vehicles

Domain controllers are becoming important facets of the vehicle’s electric/electronic (E/E) architecture. These

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here