Talent call: software-driven vehicles will spur hiring spree

Modern vehicles now rely on software more than ever before. It underpins virtually every function in the vehicle today, not just in autonomous and electrified systems, but even critical vehicle controls such as steering, braking and acceleration.
The growth in software has naturally raised the issue of a potential talent shortage. Traditional automotive companies no longer simply manufacture physical parts, but also package code. Existing engineering teams may already have experience in software development, but the next generation of vehicles will require a new recruitment drive. As a result, the value of the software engineer is surging.
Domain controllers are becoming important facets of the vehicle’s electric/electronic (E/E) architecture. These
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events