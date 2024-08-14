Takata airbag debacle refuses to die

Takata’s faulty airbag inflators prompted the largest and most widespread recall series in the history of automotive. The defective PSDI-5 inflator was found to be susceptible to rupture after years of exposure to high temperatures and humidity, sometimes causing metal pieces to explode outward into the vehicle cabin. As of mid-2023 the problem has been linked to hundreds of injuries and 38 deaths globally.

The recalls began in 2009 and have since spread to an estimated 100 million vehicles around the world. Takata, one the largest airbag supplier in the industry, folded in 2017 as a result of huge costs, fines and lawsuits, but its legacy lives on. Despite numerous recalls, many vehicles remain unrepaired. In North America, Ford and Mazda have issued urgent “Do Not Drive” warnings for more than 457,000 vehicles equipped with the recalled Takata air bags. Ford’s warning covers 374,290 model year 2004-2014 vehicles, and Mazda’s covers 82,893 model year 2003-2015 vehicles.