StreetScooter: from dissolution to bidding war in one year

The outlook for electric delivery has never been brighter. With the pandemic driving up e-commerce demand and cities taking decisive steps to address air quality, the pressure is on for more, and cleaner, delivery vehicles. The supply of trucks and vans that can not only meet the cargo space requirements of delivery companies but also the urban low- or zero-emission zone restrictions in cities is limited. That’s why last year’s announcement that StreetScooter was to be wound down came as such a surprise. But recent developments suggest there is a lifeline out there for the eco-friendly range after all….