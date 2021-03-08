StreetScooter: from dissolution to bidding war in one year

The outlook for electric delivery has never been brighter. With the pandemic driving up e-commerce demand and cities taking decisive steps to address air quality, the pressure is on for more, and cleaner, delivery vehicles. The supply of trucks and vans that can not only meet the cargo space requirements of delivery companies but also the urban low- or zero-emission zone restrictions in cities is limited. That’s why last year’s announcement that StreetScooter was to be wound down came as such a surprise. But recent developments suggest there is a lifeline out there for the eco-friendly range after all….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference