Stellantis Q4 2023 results

Jonathan Storey dives into the latest financial results from Stellantis and the rumours of a merger with Renault

Like Renault, Stellantis does not report profit quarterly, just sales and revenue.

For the full-year 2023 it reported a 5.5% revenue increase to €189.5bn, boosted by a 7% rise in consolidated shipments to 6.17 million units, with all major regions (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America) except China & Asia Pacific contributing to the rise. The company also reports a figure for 'combined shipments' which includes sales by non-consolidated joint ventures and this rose by 6.5% to 6.39 million units.

