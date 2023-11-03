Stellantis Q3 2023 results

Like Renault, Stellantis does not report profit quarterly, just sales and revenue.

For Q3 2023 it reported a 7.2% revenue increase to €45.1bn, boosted by an 11.4% rise in consolidated shipments to 1.43 million units, with all major regions (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America) except China & Asia Pacific and Maserati contributing to the rise. The company also reports a figure for 'combined shipments' which includes sales by non-consolidated joint ventures and this rose by 10.8% to 1.48 million units.