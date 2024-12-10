Stellantis and CATL invest US$4.3bn in new LFP battery plant

Stellantis and CATL aim to increase the diversity and availability of a range of battery chemistries in Europe. By Will Girling

Stellantis continues to invest in battery technologies that could yield more affordable electric vehicles (EVs). On 10 December 2024, the automaker announced a new 50-50 joint venture with CATL, investing up to €4.1bn (US$4.3bn) in a “large scale” lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Zaragoza, Spain. Production is scheduled to commence by the end of 2026, targeting a 50 GWh capacity.

