Sourcing strategy colours Traton Q2

Traton is positioning itself as a pioneer of clean, connected and smart trucking, but a much more mundane headwind from its supply chain strategy threatens to hamstring near-term results. The company encompasses the Scania, MAN, Navistar and VW Truck & Bus brands and has a massive global reach. It’s been playing along with the industry buzzwords, investing heavily into sustainability, electrification and autonomous trucking. The company was keen to highlight recent milestones on these fronts in the latest earnings call, but it’s clear that the supply side of things has management’s—and the analyst community’s—more immediate attention.