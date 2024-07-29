Sourcing strategy colours Traton Q2

Traton’s Navistar brand was hit hard by a supplier fire, prompting a sourcing strategy rethink. By Megan Lampinen

Traton is positioning itself as a pioneer of clean, connected and smart trucking, but a much more mundane headwind from its supply chain strategy threatens to hamstring near-term results. The company encompasses the Scania, MAN, Navistar and VW Truck & Bus brands and has a massive global reach. It’s been playing along with the industry buzzwords, investing heavily into sustainability, electrification and autonomous trucking. The company was keen to highlight recent milestones on these fronts in the latest earnings call, but it’s clear that the supply side of things has management’s—and the analyst community’s—more immediate attention.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here