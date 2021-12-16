Software ‘reinventing’ how cars are built and used, says Stellantis

Automakers have long spoken of how software is impacting new vehicles, not to mention the leading role of software engineers in shaping new products and services. A recent ‘Software Day’ hosted by Stellantis was punctuated by profound statements that laid out how software is transforming the automotive industry from top to tail.

Every major player today has some form of digitalisation officer overseeing these developments, and Stellantis is no different. Opening the automaker’s two-hour virtual show was not Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, but Chief Software Officer, Yves Bonnefont. “Software has transformed many industries, and today we will prove how disruptive it can be in the automotive sector,” he said on stage, flanked by other members of the C-suite. “We want to reinvent the notion of designing, engineering and operating cars.”

Various speakers took part, but several key themes percolated across all discussions. One