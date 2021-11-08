Software is delivering new value to automakers and consumers

Modern vehicles rely heavily on software to provide the performance and functionality that consumers have come to expect. Software now underpins virtually all elements of the vehicle, from basic cockpit functions to new safety features and powertrain management systems.

The advances in connected vehicle software are helping OEMs to find new revenue, monetising parts of the vehicle that in the past might have become quickly outdated. For consumers, vehicles are ultimately becoming more useful; drivers will have the opportunity to modify the character and performance of their vehicles at a reduced cost, and all through software tweaks.

Automotive World spoke with Kurt Dusterhoff, Consulting Manager at SBD Automotive, to discuss what all this means for the industry moving forward.

Which vehicle functions are being reshaped by software?

There are many obvious areas where