Serious headwinds for suppliers presage tough times ahead

The switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and the emergence of the software-defined vehicle mean opportunities for new suppliers and immense turbulence for incumbent suppliers of many legacy technologies. Traditional markets are shrinking, and supply chains are under threat from falling demand and tightening or disappearing margins. This is certainly the case for many long-established suppliers, but similar issues are impacting new technology suppliers as well. And even for suppliers of technologies which will be required in any car, irrespective of the powertrain configuration or technology, these headwinds are providing quite a buffeting.