Scania’s EV AV bus trial gets under way

Jack Hunsley speaks to Scania about its electric autonomous bus trial in Stockholm

   March 18, 2019

Automating public transportation could solve many problems in today’s cities. With congestion and pollution worsening, there is a growing acceptance that a move is needed from private vehicle ownership to shared, electric, autonomous mobility. Microshuttle projects have garnered much attention, but Scania now wants to bring full-size autonomous buses out of the concept phase and onto the road.

Close
Close