Renault’s international strategy comes to life

In October 2023, Renault announced its “International Game Plan 2027” as part of its ongoing Renaulution strategic overhaul. The first product from this new strategy has been the Kardian small SUV. This is now made at Curitiba in Brazil and has been confirmed for 2024 production in Morocco (with other production locations possible in future). The plan has now switched focus back to South America, this time with news of a pick-up to be made in Argentina. The Kardian, the pick-up and other new as yet announced models are all designed to help Renault achieve a sales volume outside Europe which is twice its non-European volume in 2019.