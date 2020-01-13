Renault futureproofs EV delivery with hydrogen range extender

A handful of automakers have been exploring the mix of hydrogen and battery technology in heavy trucking, but not so much noise has been made in urban delivery applications—until now. Europe’s electric vehicle (EV) pioneer is drawing on the help of small hydrogen range extenders in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. According to Renault, it’s the perfect technology match for this segment and can offer up to three times more range than a battery electric set-up alone….