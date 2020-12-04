Public transport operators a pivotal piece of the electric bus puzzle

Keolis CEO International Bernard Tabary talks to Automotive World about the company’s ambitious electric bus rollout in Bergen, Norway. By Xavier Boucherat

   December 4, 2020

Transport operator Keolis, in partnership with public transport authority Skyss, is overseeing the rollout of a ‘fossil-fuel free’ bus network in Bergen, Norway.

Among the 138 renewable energy vehicles are 102 battery-electric buses from Yutong, a Chinese manufacturer and one of the world’s largest e-bus makers, along with ten Solaris trolley buses and 26 Volvo HVO buses. The …

Close
Close