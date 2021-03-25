Power in your pocket: what’s the future of the car smartphone app?

Smartphone apps have become a commonplace accessory for newer vehicles. Along with service scheduling and remote locking and unlocking, My BMW allows users to send their next location to the car ahead of a journey, prepping the navigation system. Tesla’s app offers these plus software updates, charging data, Powerwall stats and climate control. Meanwhile, Daimler’s ‘ready to’ app offers smart owners a packing assistant, which drivers can use to scan barcodes in locations such as furniture stores. The app will then tell them whether there’s sufficient space in the trunk….