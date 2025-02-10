Porsche’s “firm commitment to e-mobility” further softens

Porsche’s management is implementing “extensive measures,” including more ICE models, to address profitability. By Megan Lampinen

Porsche management has confirmed the company’s long-term strategy is easing away from electric vehicles (EVs) in a short-term move to address profitability.

While performance cars have generally been slower to embrace battery power than other segments, the company had been positioning itself for an electric future: “Porsche is firmly committed to electromobility,” it formerly proclaimed.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/porsches-firm-commitment-to-e-mobility-further-softens/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here