Polestar next big EV brand to develop vehicles in UK

The UK’s electric vehicle (EV) market is rapidly expanding, with infrastructure and financial support increasingly encouraging more EV brands to set up shop on UK shores. Manufacturers such as Rimac and NIO have already began building a presence, placing divisions of their research and development (R&D) facilities in Warwickshire. With departments in other key markets, it indicates increasing interest in what the UK industry could offer. Polestar is the next big-name brand to follow this trend, announcing its intention to invest in a manufacturing facility in the Midlands to develop and produce a chassis for its new flagship Polestar 5.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar Chief Executive, was keen to highlight the value its new facility could have for the company, stating: “Our UK R&D department is one of Polestar’s most valuable assets." The mixture of engineering and technological understanding has ensured Polestar remains competitive, and able to “develop advanced, lightweight sports car technology that embraces innovative engineering.”

Polestar’s decision illustrates why the UK has become increasingly influential in the EV industry, and with one of the fastest growing infrastructure networks in Europe, why it’s an increasingly profitable investment area for EV businesses. The UK possesses one of the best knowledge bases for the European EV industry, with many racing and design facilities on UK soil. With continuing government support for EV manufacturers and component suppliers, Polestar is part of a new influx of manufacturers looking for UK expertise.