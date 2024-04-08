Pininfarina’s design evolution: from Ferrari to Foxconn

Pininfarina’s CEO shares his thoughts on the direction of vehicle design for new mobility demands. By Megan Lampinen

Italian design house Pininfarina has been creating sexy, stylish, and stand-out vehicles for such big names as Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Ferrari since 1930. Its century celebrations are not far off, and while the automotive sector has undergone a radical reinvention since the company’s establishment, certain fundamentals of its design philosophy have remained in place.

“In every design, in every form, we aim for the beauty of true simplicity and sustainability,” says Chief Executive Silvio Angori. “We’re not artists, sculptors, or engineers; we are designers. That means we merge form and function in the best tradition of Italian design and use the best technologies to satisfy the needs of end users and clients.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here