Pininfarina’s design evolution: from Ferrari to Foxconn

Italian design house Pininfarina has been creating sexy, stylish, and stand-out vehicles for such big names as Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Ferrari since 1930. Its century celebrations are not far off, and while the automotive sector has undergone a radical reinvention since the company’s establishment, certain fundamentals of its design philosophy have remained in place.

“In every design, in every form, we aim for the beauty of true simplicity and sustainability,” says Chief Executive Silvio Angori. “We’re not artists, sculptors, or engineers; we are designers. That means we merge form and function in the best tradition of Italian design and use the best technologies to satisfy the needs of end users and clients.”