Overseas markets become lifeline for China’s EV brands 

Mainland China is the world’s largest automotive market in terms of production, sales, and ownership. Over the decades its automotive brands have played mostly at home, catering to the huge domestic population. The recent growth of the middle class and the move towards new energy vehicles (NEVs) prompted massive investment among Chinese automakers, some going it alone and others partnering with foreign companies. However, demand has begun to slow, prompting a vicious price war and slashing margins across the board. For many, it’s time to look overseas.
