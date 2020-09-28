OTA updates indispensable moving forward, but AV developers must move carefully

It has been over eight years since Tesla launched the Model S, in June 2012, and since then the company has pioneered a technology which has remained largely absent in other cars until fairly recently: over-the-air updates (OTA). Years later, other automakers are increasingly coming around to the value consumers recognise in OTA technology. Many BMW customers, for example, are waiting to receive a major software update which will bring features such as digital key and cloud-based navigation to vehicles. Meanwhile, back in June, Daimler announced it was partnering with Nvidia on a new software-based vehicle architecture that would support OTA updates….