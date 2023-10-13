Off-grid EV chargers could help plug infrastructure gaps

As the drive to meet emissions targets accelerates—in Europe, a 100% reduction of emissions from cars and vans by 2035—the electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to expand. A February 2023 report from EY suggests EV numbers will grow to 65 million by 2030 and then double to 130 million five years later. Today, Europe has 374,000 charging points across the continent. However, this will need to reach 65 million by 2035. Clearly, EV infrastructure needs significant improvement if it is to serve the forecasted demand.