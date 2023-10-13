Off-grid EV chargers could help plug infrastructure gaps

A new, off-grid EV charging option could resolve anticipated infrastructure shortfalls and outages and promote the growth of e-mobility. By Lee Monks

As the drive to meet emissions targets accelerates—in Europe, a 100% reduction of emissions from cars and vans by 2035—the electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to expand. A February 2023 report from EY suggests EV numbers will grow to 65 million by 2030 and then double to 130 million five years later. Today, Europe has 374,000 charging points across the continent. However, this will need to reach 65 million by 2035. Clearly, EV infrastructure needs significant improvement if it is to serve the forecasted demand.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here