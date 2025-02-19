Northvolt offloads industrial systems division to Scania

Ever since Sweden-based battery maker Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024, the company has been divesting itself of key executives and assets. So far, it has displaced its founders from leading operations on both sides of the Atlantic and offloaded stakes in Hydrovolt and Novo Energy to Norsk Hydro and Volvo Cars, respectively. The great sell-off of Europe’s former hope for battery independence continues.

On 18 February 2025, Northvolt stated that its Systems Industrial (NSI) division will be acquired by an “unnamed leading industrial group”. This arm of the business specialises in developing and manufacturing battery systems for heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks and off-road applications like construction, mining, and agriculture. NSI facilities are based in Stockholm, Sweden, and Gdansk, Poland.