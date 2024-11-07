Nissan maintains future plans despite “severe situation”

Following a disastrous Q1 2024 in which group profit fell 99%, Nissan’s problems don’t show any signs of abating. Published on 7 November, the automaker’s H1 results for the fiscal year reported JP¥5.98tr (US$38.8bn) in consolidated net revenue—down JP¥79bn from 2023—a 90% drop in operating profit, and a revised full-year profit forecast from JP¥500bn to JP¥150bn (-70%). The latter marked its second major revision to the figure in six months.